HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP leaders offer Pongallu to Gangamma during protest

October 09, 2023 05:33 am | Updated 05:33 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
TDP leaders perform prayers by offering Pongallu to Gangamma Thalli during their relay hunger strike in Tirupati on Sunday.

TDP leaders perform prayers by offering Pongallu to Gangamma Thalli during their relay hunger strike in Tirupati on Sunday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, who are on a relay hunger strike to protest against the ‘illegal’ arrest of their party President N. Chandrababu Naidu, resorted to a ‘novel’ demonstration by offering Pongallu to Goddess Gangamma Thalli on Sunday.

The 29th day of the protest at the party office marked the presence of more women protesters at the camp, who arranged seven bricks as the Gangamma Thalli. Rice and pulses cooked in pots were offered to the Goddess. Leading the demonstration, former MLA M. Sugunamma said the idea was to invoke a ‘divine intervention’ and drive sense into the ‘authoritarian’ YSRCP government.

TUDA former Chairman and Tirupati parliamentary constituency in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav, MCT corporator R.C. Munikrishna and city TDP President D. Bhaskar Yadav demanded the CID to produce evidence in support of the charges made against their leader or retract the case. They hoped that Mr. Naidu would walk unscathed out of the slew of cases ‘deliberately slapped against him in a vindictive manner’.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.