TDP leaders in Tirupati, Kadapa back Amaravati stir

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has appealed to the people across the State, cutting across political lines, to extend their support to the cause of retaining Amaravati as the sole State capital.
Commemorating the 250th day of the agitation by Amaravati villagers, former MLA M. Sugunamma staged a dharna at her residence in Tirupati on Sunday, expressing solidarity to the cause. “It is not the problem of the 29 villages, but the identity of Andhra Pradesh is at risk,” she said. Amaravati would be a revenue generator for the entire state and not vice-versa, as being propagated by the ruling party and a section of the media, she claimed.
In Kadapa, TDP district president R. Sreenivasa Reddy said the government had not even once met the agitating farmers to convince them of their stand. At the combined State’s first Chief Minister Tanguturi Prakasam Panthulu’s birth anniversary event, TDP general secretary B. Hariprasad said the government could have completed Amaravati and Polavaram projects with the funds it had borrowed for disbursal towards the CM’s pet project ‘Navaratnalu’.
