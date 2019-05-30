TDP leaders in Chittoor scramble back to feet after poll debacle

Having skipped the ‘Mahanadu’ conclave owing to the election debacle and keeping the birth anniversary celebrations of party founder N.T. Rama Rao a low-key affair, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers in Chittoor district are scrambling back to their feet.

The party has won just one of the 14 seats in the district, Kuppam, represented by Mr. Naidu. However, his winning margin has been dwindling since 1999.

After a week-long silence, party leaders are coming out with possible explanations for the party’s rout in the district. Majority of them believed the party could win in at least five seats.

Barring Nagari and Tirupati, where TDP candidates were defeated by wafer-thin margins of a few hundred votes, in the 11 other Assembly constituencies, they lost by huge margins.

It was expected to be a neck-and-neck fight in Palamaner, Punganur, Piler, Chandragiri, Satyavedu and Tamballapalle seats. After the defeat, NTR’s birth anniversary celebrations provided party workers an opportunity to meet, discuss the results and decide the future course of action.

‘JSP split votes’

Several leaders blamed the the Jana Sena Party for its defeat, saying it had split the TDP’s votes. Others blamed possible electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering.

Other reasons cited include - anti-incumbency, similarities between Mr. Naidu's promises and Jagan Mohan Reddy's ‘Navaratnalu’, anger among Backward Classes towards the TDP for pushing for Kapu reservation, ambiguity in waiver of farmers’ loans and the past government’s perceived indifference in dealing with unemployment.

Some leaders said several voters could not digest the “authoritative speeches” of Mr. Naidu. His repeated mention of the Pasupu-Kumkuma scheme and making it seem obligatory for women to vote for the party didn’t work in its favour.

Party workers even compared gestures of Mr. Naidu and Mr. Reddy in seeking votes. “Mr. Naidu’s gesture of bowing with a namaskar could not withstand the entreating manner of Mr. Jagan, who sought votes by holding a fan, his party’s symbol,” a senior leader, a party member since 1982, said.

Some leaders said the “ineffective” operation of the 108 ambulance service and the NTR Sujala Sravanthi had a telling effect on the party’s electoral fortunes, particularly in rural pockets. The failure of rains in the last three and half years in the district stoked disenchantment among farmers.

A majority party workers admitted the TDP accepted defeat to the “okka chance” strategy of the YSRCP as its “manifesto read better” than the TDP’s. Others attributed the YSRCP’s win to Mr. Jagan’s ‘padayatra’.