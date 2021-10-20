TDP leaders houses, offices attacked, furniture damaged

VIJAYAWADA

20 October 2021 00:04 IST

Security stepped up at TDP, YSRCP offices in State

With some miscreants allegedly attacking Telugu Desam Party offices and houses of the Opposition party leaders, the police stepped up security at the TDP and YSR Congress Party offices across the State on Tuesday.

Protesting against the reported objectionable comments made by TDP official spokesman K. Pattabhiram on ganja and drugs smuggling at a press conference on Tuesday, unidentified persons attacked TDP offices and the party leaders’ houses on Tuesday.

In Vijayawada, protestors stormed into Pattabhi’s house, damaged the household material and the vehicle and allegedly created panic. The TDP leaders alleged that the YSRCP activists resorted to the attacks and demanded that the culprits be brought to book.

Police promise action

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said that stern action would be taken against the persons who resorted to the attacks, and urged people not to believe in rumours and cooperate with the police in restoring peace.

“I request the public not to take law into their hands. Additional forces have been deployed in the State, “ Mr Sawang said appealed to the public not to make provocative statements.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at many places following the attacks and protests, which continued till late in the evening on Tuesday.

Dharnas

Condemning the attacks, the TDP cadres organised dharnas and protests. They demanded that the police take action against the attackers immediately.

YSRCP activists staged dharnas against Mr. Pattabhi’s comments against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. They raised slogans demanding that the police book a case against the TDP leaders immediately.

Security was also stepped up at YSRCP offices, and at the houses of Ministers, MLCs, Members of Parliament across the State.

A few suspects were taken into custody and patrolling had been intensified. Security had been was enhanced to all the VIPs, a police officer said.

TDP workers manhandled

In Visakhapatnam, about 50 women cadres of YSRCP barged into the TDP office and allegedly manhandled TDP workers present on the premises.

TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said the YSRCP women workers trespassed into the TDP office and beat up a few TDP workers present. They came in by breaking open the gate, he said.

“We are lodging an official complaint with the Commissioner of Police,” he said. He criticised the police for not reacting appropriately in preventing the attack.