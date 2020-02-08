TDP leaders held for trying to ‘barge’ into ANU

Tension prevailed outside Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) after former Minister Kollu Ravindra and MLC A.S. Ramakrishna were taken into preventive custody when they allegedly tried to barge into the campus on Friday.

The TDP leaders were part of a fact-finding committee constituted by the party to look into an incident involving the students who allegedly raised slogans at a meeting held on Wednesday on ‘Three Capitals - Decentralisation’, in which senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao was the chief guest.

The incident took place towards the end of the seminar.

P. Nanda Kumari, a law student, was questioning the speakers about the need to shift the capital when a group of students protested.

This led to a ruckus, and the protesting students were asked to leave the auditorium.

V-C’s warning

Giving a clarification on this issue, Vice-Chancellor P. Rajasekhar said action would be taken against those trying to create trouble in the university.

“The university guarantees freedom of speech, but not at the cost of creating unrest among the students,” he said.

The arrested leaders were later taken to the Pedakakani police station and released on bail.