TDP leaders have no moral right to hold debates on development of North Andhra, says MLA

‘They are against making Visakhapatnam as Executive capital of the State’

YSR Congress Party leader and Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath has said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, who are against making Visakhapatnam as Executive capital of the State, do not have any right to organise debates on the development of the North Andhra region. He criticised the TDP for planning to organise a debate in the name of ‘Uttarandhra Rakshana Vedika’, here on August 30.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Amarnath said that the TDP leaders have not only opposed Visakhapatnam as Executive capital, but have also created hurdles in the developmental activities and tried to damage the brand image of the city. But now, they were shamelessly trying to hold debates, he said.

He alleged that TDP leaders had looted the region for personal and political gains and were now shedding crocodile tears to gain sympathy from people. He described former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a ‘betrayer of North Andhra region and its development’.

“Mr. Naidu had not opposed the decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), when the proposal was floated by the Centre in 2014. Chief Minister Y,S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had immediately written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting alternatives to continue it in the public sector. The YSRCP is strongly fighting against the Centre’s decision to privatise VSP,” he said.