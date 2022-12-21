TDP leaders gear up for Chandrababu Naidu’s tour of Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh

December 21, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is striving to reclaim its former glory in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts ahead of the 2024 elections.

The party was able to win only three Assembly seats out of 19 in the region in the 2019 elections despite North Andhra being considered a TDP bastion. Party leaders are hopeful that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s three-day tour in the region between December 22 and 24 would improve the party’s prospects among the Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes who have been a traditional votebank of the party since its inception in 1983.

Mr. Naidu will address a public meeting on December 22 in Rajam and will embark on a road show the next day in Bobbili. A large rally is being planned in Vizianagaram on the third and final day.

The TDP had lost narrowly in Rajam, Bobbili and Vizianagaram Assembly constituencies in the 2019 election. Former Minister and the TDP’s Rajam in-charge Kondru Murali Mohan has his task cut out for him as he strives to ensure that Mr. Naidu’s public meetings are a success.

Hundreds of leaders and activists from Srikakulam district will also participate in Rajam’s meeting as Rajam was part of the undivided Srikakulam district.

Srikakulam TDP Parliamentary wing president Kuna Ravikumar who released Telugu Shakti president B.V.Ram’s ‘Dandayatra’ poster to ‘highlight the failures of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government’ told reporters that leaders of all seven constituencies of Srikakulam district would participate in Rajam’s public meeting. He said that Mr. Naidu would be accorded a rousing reception at Ponduru in Amadalavalsa constituency before moving to Rajam town.

viziTelugu Shakti president B.V.Ram said that his organisation would also extend its support to Mr. Naidu by exposing the ‘misdeeds’ of the government through his Dandayatra audio-video programmes. Former Srikakulam MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi hoped that Mr. Naidu’s tour would attract a large number of people on the lines of his successful public meetings held recently in Kurnool, Prakasam and Guntur districts.

Meanwhile, many prominent leaders including former Minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu and TDP regional coordinator Buddha Venkanna reached Rajam to monitor the arrangements for the road show-cum-public meeting which are expected to witness a crowd of 50,000.