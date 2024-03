March 14, 2024 02:50 am | Updated 02:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders from Pendurthi in Anakapalle district Gandi Ravi Kumar and Deddem Prasada Rao joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli near here on March 13 (Wednesday).

Pendurthi MLA Adeep Raj and YSRCP Joint Secretary Bhagavan Jaya Ram were present.