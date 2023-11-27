ADVERTISEMENT

TDP leaders from Palnadu district join YSRCP

November 27, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader from Palnadu district Kommareddy Chalama Reddy joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on November 27 (Monday).

Mr. Chalama Reddy also served as the TDP in-charge of Macherla earlier.

TDP leaders from Palnadu K. Srinivasa Reddy, K. Ramachandra Reddy, K. Venkateswara Reddy, K. Shanmukha Reddy and V. Shankar also joined the YSRCP.

Government Whip and Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Venkatrami Reddy were also present on the occasion.

