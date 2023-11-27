TDP leaders from Palnadu district join YSRCP

November 27, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader from Palnadu district Kommareddy Chalama Reddy joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on November 27 (Monday).

Mr. Chalama Reddy also served as the TDP in-charge of Macherla earlier.

TDP leaders from Palnadu K. Srinivasa Reddy, K. Ramachandra Reddy, K. Venkateswara Reddy, K. Shanmukha Reddy and V. Shankar also joined the YSRCP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Government Whip and Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Venkatrami Reddy were also present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.