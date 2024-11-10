TDP leaders from Anantapur disappointed after being snubbed for nominated posts

The second list of nominations released by the NDA government on Saturday for various advisory and developmental posts in the State left several leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in undivided Anantapur district disappointed. The NDA won all 14 Assembly seats and two MP seats in the undivided district, and several leaders, including some former MLAs and Ministers, were aspiring for a nominated post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two leaders from TDP and one from the Jana Sena Party (JSP) were selected for a nominated post in the two phases in which nearly 100 posts were filled. In the first phase, former MLC Deepak Reddy was given a post while in Saturday’s list, Zilla Parishad former chairperson Pula Nagaraju from the TDP was given a post. From JSP, the party’s district president T.C. Varun was picked up.

There were at least one or two leaders from each Assembly constituency who reportedly lobbied for a nominated post. Among them was Paritala Sriram, who wanted to contest from Dharmavaram Assembly constituency, and had put in a lot of ground work in the segment ahead of the elections. The seat, however, was allocated to the BJP as part of the seat-sharing arrangement, with Satya Kumar Yadav emerging as the victor — he was also inducted into the Cabinet. Mr. Sriram was hoping for a suitable post. JSP leader from Dharmavaram, Chilakam Madhusudhan Reddy, also aspired for a nominated post.

ADVERTISEMENT

From Anantapur Urban, former MLA Vaikuntam Prabhakar Chowdary and Urban Bank chairman J.L. Muralidhar vied for a nominated post but both of them were left out.

Senior leader and former MLA from Madakasira constituency in Sri Sathya Sai district, K. Eeranna, is also among the leaders who reportedly tried his best to get a post. Eeranna’s son K. Sunil wanted to contest the Madakasira seat and campaigned vigorously after he got a nod from the party high command before the elections. The TDP leadership, however, gave M.S. Raju the ticket at the last minute, and Mr. Sunil was of the view that he would get a nominated post but the party did not consider his candidature.

From Tadipatri, J.C. Pavan Reddy, son of senior leader J.C. Diwakar Reddy, reportedly tried to get a nominated post. Muslim leaders of the party from Kadiri and Hindupur Assembly segments too lobbied for a post, a senior leader said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.