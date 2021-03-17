TDP leaders condemn notices served on Naidu

Taking serious exception to the CID wing of the State police serving notice to their party supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) hit the streets by taking out demonstrations against the ‘high-handed act’.
In Tirupati, party leaders led by former MLA and constituency in-charge Mannur Sugunamma staged a demonstration at Ambedkar Circle, resenting the manner in which notices were served on their party chief, just a day after the municipal election results were out. Terming the notices ‘illegal’, Ms. Sugunamma said the ruling party was ‘in a high’ after tasting an overdose of victory and was hence bulldozing its way on opponents.
Terming the victory ‘unjustifiable’, Ms. Sugunamma said the YSRCP government should treat the Opposition leader with due respect and not slap irrelevant cases on him.
In Kadapa, TDP politburo member and district party president R. Sreenivasa Reddy dared the YSRC government to arrest their party chief and be ready to face the consequences.
He wondered how party leader Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, being neither a buyer nor seller of assigned land, could claim to be a victim in the land deal and slap a case under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.
