Andhra Pradesh

TDP leaders condemn notices served on Naidu

Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati, 16/03/2021: TDP leaders stage demonstration at Ambedkar statue in Tirupati on Tuesday, protesting against CID issuing notices to party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Taking serious exception to the CID wing of the State police serving notice to their party supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) hit the streets by taking out demonstrations against the ‘high-handed act’.

In Tirupati, party leaders led by former MLA and constituency in-charge Mannur Sugunamma staged a demonstration at Ambedkar Circle, resenting the manner in which notices were served on their party chief, just a day after the municipal election results were out. Terming the notices ‘illegal’, Ms. Sugunamma said the ruling party was ‘in a high’ after tasting an overdose of victory and was hence bulldozing its way on opponents.

Terming the victory ‘unjustifiable’, Ms. Sugunamma said the YSRCP government should treat the Opposition leader with due respect and not slap irrelevant cases on him.

In Kadapa, TDP politburo member and district party president R. Sreenivasa Reddy dared the YSRC government to arrest their party chief and be ready to face the consequences.

He wondered how party leader Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, being neither a buyer nor seller of assigned land, could claim to be a victim in the land deal and slap a case under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2021 9:30:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tdp-leaders-condemn-notices-served-on-naidu/article34088380.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY