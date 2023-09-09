TDP leaders condemn arrest of Chandrababu Naidu

September 09, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:14 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM/PARVATIPURAM:

The senior leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), including former minister Kondru Muralimohan, Vizinaagaram District President Kimidi Nagarjuna, TDP Vizianagaram City President Prasadula Lakshmiprasad, Parvatipuram observer Boina Govindarajulu and others strongly condemned the arrest of former Chief Minister and the party’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Naidu was arrested in Nandyal in a case related to the alleged AP Skill Development ‘scam’. As soon as the news spread about the arrest of Mr.Naidu, TDP leaders swung into action and staged protests in Rajam, Cheepurupalli, Vizinagaram, Gajapathinagaram and other places.

Mr. Muralimohan who is TDP in-charge of Rajam, alleged that the government was misusing both CID and police departments to settle scores with opposition party leaders. He said that the people would teach a lesson to the ruling party in the next elections. Mr. Nagarjuna was taken into custody in Cheepurupallly, preventing him from participating in the agitations. Several TDP leaders were also arrested in Gajapathinagaram, Gantyada, Vizianagaram and other places. Mr.Prasadula Lakshmiprasad said that YSRCP government was trying to defame Mr.Naidu although latter had a clean track record.

Mr.Govindarajulu said that the officials who connived with ruling party leaders would face consequences after TDP was voted to power in 2024 general elections. He said that the agitations would continue till the release of Mr.Naidu from the police custody.

