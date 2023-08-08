ADVERTISEMENT

TDP leaders condemn ‘abusive language’ of YSRCP MLA, warn of retaliatory action

August 08, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - PIDUGURALLA (PALNADU)

Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy issuing provocative statements and threats, says Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

TDP leaders (from left) Prathipati Pulla Rao, Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao and Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy speaking at a press conference at Piduguralla on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Condemning the alleged abusive language and provocation by YSRCP MLA from Macherla Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, the TDP leaders of the region said they would be forced to retaliate if the legislator does not maintain restraint.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, TDP Macherla in-charge Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy said that Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy had used abusive and unparliamentary language against the TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, party general secretary Nara Lokesh and other leaders.

Party Gurazala in-charge Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao said that the YSRCP MLA had threatened to launch physical attacks on the TDP leaders.

Mr. Yarapatineni, former Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao and Palnadu district president G.V. Anjanaylu said TDP leaders would not tolerate such a behaviour and give a befitting reply, including physical attacks.

The TDP leaders alleged that Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy indulged in corruption, lodged false cases against TDP leaders and cadre, and indulged in political murders.

They said Mr. Lokesh, even while revealing the ‘corrupt practices’ of the MLA, during his Yuva Galam padayatra at Macherla, did not use any unparliamentary language against any YSRCP leader. However, instead of giving a proper reply to the allegations levelled by Mr. Lokesh, the MLA resorted to provocative statements and threats, they said.

