HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP leaders condemn ‘abusive language’ of YSRCP MLA, warn of retaliatory action

Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy issuing provocative statements and threats, says Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy

August 08, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - PIDUGURALLA (PALNADU)

The Hindu Bureau
TDP leaders (from left) Prathipati Pulla Rao, Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao and Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy speaking at a press conference at Piduguralla on Tuesday.

TDP leaders (from left) Prathipati Pulla Rao, Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao and Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy speaking at a press conference at Piduguralla on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Condemning the alleged abusive language and provocation by YSRCP MLA from Macherla Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, the TDP leaders of the region said they would be forced to retaliate if the legislator does not maintain restraint.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, TDP Macherla in-charge Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy said that Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy had used abusive and unparliamentary language against the TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, party general secretary Nara Lokesh and other leaders.

Party Gurazala in-charge Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao said that the YSRCP MLA had threatened to launch physical attacks on the TDP leaders.

Mr. Yarapatineni, former Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao and Palnadu district president G.V. Anjanaylu said TDP leaders would not tolerate such a behaviour and give a befitting reply, including physical attacks.

The TDP leaders alleged that Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy indulged in corruption, lodged false cases against TDP leaders and cadre, and indulged in political murders.

They said Mr. Lokesh, even while revealing the ‘corrupt practices’ of the MLA, during his Yuva Galam padayatra at Macherla, did not use any unparliamentary language against any YSRCP leader. However, instead of giving a proper reply to the allegations levelled by Mr. Lokesh, the MLA resorted to provocative statements and threats, they said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / political parties

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.