October 31, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former TDP MLA of Vizianagaram constituency Meesala Geeta on Tuesday hailed the release of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu from Rajamahendravaram jail after obtaining bail from the court of law. She distributed sweets to former TDP MLA of Gajapathinagaram K.A.Naidu and other leaders at her office and said that crores of people were happy with the release of Mr. Naidu. She said that people would reject policies and political vendetta of YSRCP in 2024 general elections.