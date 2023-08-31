TDP leaders celebrate 200 days of Yuvagalam in Tirupati, Kadapa

August 31, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders took out a procession here on Thursday to celebrate the milestone of 200 days of ‘Yuvagalam’ walkathon by party general secretary Nara Lokesh. The rally was also meant to express solidarity with the party leader and cheer up the cadre across the State.

The procession was led by former MLA M. Sugunamma and former TUDA chairman G. Narasimha Yadav, who asked the TDP cadre to spread Mr. Lokesh’s message on the need for change of regime to every nook and cranny of the State.

In Kadapa, constituency in-charge V.S. Ameer Babu led a procession from Gandhi statue to Almaspet Circle. Accompanied by a band ensemble, he listed the welfare schemes promised by Mr. Lokesh to be implemented upon coming to power, such as Thalliki Vandanam and Aadabidda Nidhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He termed the TDP as the only party concerned about the welfare of backward classes and appealed to the community to back the TDP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.