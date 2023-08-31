HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP leaders celebrate 200 days of Yuvagalam in Tirupati, Kadapa

August 31, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
TDP leaders, led by former MLA M. Sugunamma, take out a ‘Padayatra’ in Tirupati on Thursday, commemorating the 200th day of ‘Yuvagalam’ by party general secretary Nara Lokesh.

TDP leaders, led by former MLA M. Sugunamma, take out a ‘Padayatra’ in Tirupati on Thursday, commemorating the 200th day of ‘Yuvagalam’ by party general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders took out a procession here on Thursday to celebrate the milestone of 200 days of ‘Yuvagalam’ walkathon by party general secretary Nara Lokesh. The rally was also meant to express solidarity with the party leader and cheer up the cadre across the State.

The procession was led by former MLA M. Sugunamma and former TUDA chairman G. Narasimha Yadav, who asked the TDP cadre to spread Mr. Lokesh’s message on the need for change of regime to every nook and cranny of the State.

In Kadapa, constituency in-charge V.S. Ameer Babu led a procession from Gandhi statue to Almaspet Circle. Accompanied by a band ensemble, he listed the welfare schemes promised by Mr. Lokesh to be implemented upon coming to power, such as Thalliki Vandanam and Aadabidda Nidhi.

He termed the TDP as the only party concerned about the welfare of backward classes and appealed to the community to back the TDP.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.