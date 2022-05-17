TDP leader’s car windshield smashed in Kamalapuram ahead of Chandrababu Naidu’s visit

A vociferous speaker for the party in the district, TDP State Secretary Sainath Sharma has of late raised several issues against the State government.

A cop is seen questioning TDP leader Sainath Sharma in Kamalapuram town of Kadapa district on May 17, 2022, after his car’s windshield was allegedly smashed by miscreants. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Miscreants smashed the windshield of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State Secretary Sainath Sharma’s rented car parked at his Kamalapuram residence in the early hours of May 17.

The incident sent shock waves in the district as it happened just a day ahead of the scheduled visit of the party President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to Kamalapuram.

A vociferous speaker for the party in the district, Mr. Sharma has of late raised several issues against the State government.

The incident came to light when Mr. Sharma’s neighbour alerted him about the damaged front and rear windshield of the car. Apart from this, a notice was also found pasted on the gate that threatened to kill Mr. Sharma if he did not quit politics.

Addressing the media on May 17, Mr. Sharma announced filing a police complaint and added that the intelligence sleuths had contacted him regarding the incident.

“I will not be cowed down by such cheap activities. Neither me nor Mr. Chandrababu Naidu will be shaken by such trivial acts by local politicians. I have risked my life to stay in politics and tread the path of our leader”, the TDP leader said. Mr. Sharma said he did not want to speculate on the role of any individual in the incident.