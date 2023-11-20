TDP leaders, cadre celebrated after Chandrababu gets bail in skill development case

November 20, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Meesala Geeta on Monday said that the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s image cannot be tarnished by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as he had a ‘clean track record’ in the administration and won the hearts of people even when he was incarcerated.

Along with other party leaders, Ms. Geeta participated in the celebrations at the party office after Mr. Naidu was granted bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. She said that the masses were happy with the Mr. Naidu’s bail as they believed that he had been falsely implicated in the alleged skill development scam.

She urged the TDP supremo to resume his public meetings across the State to spread the truth.

