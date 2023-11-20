HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP leaders, cadre celebrated after Chandrababu gets bail in skill development case

November 20, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Former MLA Meesala Geeta and TDP leaders raising slogans in favour of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Vizinagaram on Monday.

Former MLA Meesala Geeta and TDP leaders raising slogans in favour of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Vizinagaram on Monday.

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Meesala Geeta on Monday said that the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s image cannot be tarnished by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as he had a ‘clean track record’ in the administration and won the hearts of people even when he was incarcerated.

Along with other party leaders, Ms. Geeta participated in the celebrations at the party office after Mr. Naidu was granted bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. She said that the masses were happy with the Mr. Naidu’s bail as they believed that he had been falsely implicated in the alleged skill development scam.

She urged the TDP supremo to resume his public meetings across the State to spread the truth.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.