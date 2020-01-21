TDP leaders block highway in Tirupatidemanding Amaravati as capital

Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) conducted a road blockade at Tanapalle Cross in the city, blocking traffic for some time on the busy Chennai-Bengaluru highway on Tuesday.

Miffed at the attempts to arrest the party’s district president and Chandragiri constituency in-charge Pulivarthi Nani, his supporters and activists resorted to the blockade.

Questioning the wisdom behind the government’s ‘mindless action’ of undoing all the policies started by their party, the leaders said Amaravati was chosen by a duly-elected government and was accepted even by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the then Opposition leader in the floor of the house.

Protest at Srikalahasti

At Srikalahasti too, leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and Jana Sena Party(JSP) came together to oppose the State government’s decision on changing the capital. At a function organised to hail the selection of J.P. Nadda as the BJP national president, leaders of the two alliance parties flayed the YSR Congress for unilaterally deciding on three capitals.

In the same vein, they also said TDP was worrying more about its leaders’ landholdings rather than the plight of the poor farmers who had voluntarily parted with their lands.

The meeting, presided over by BJP town president Kasaram Ramesh, condemned the attack on farmers staging dharna. Both the parties are acting in a manner that would make the people lose faith in the government and continuance of policies, he said.