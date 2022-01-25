TDP leaders’ bid to meet DGP over casino row foiled

Vijayawada

25 January 2022 00:14 IST

Police erect barricades as tension flares in Mangalagiri

Tension prevailed at the A.P. Police headquarters near Mangalagirias Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leadersembarked on amarch to meet Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang at his office to lodge a complaint over the Gudivada casino issue. Police stepped up security at the DGP’s Office.

The Opposition leaders demanded that action be taken against Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani)for allegedly running a ‘casino’at a convention centre owned by him during the Sankranti festival.

A delegation of the TDP, which earlierlodged complaintswith Krishna Superintendent of PoliceSiddharth Kaushal andEluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao, made a vain bid to meet the DGP at the police headquarters on Monday.

Policeerected barricades and stopped the TDP leaders from entering the DGP’s office. The leaders subsequently entered into an argument with the police and demanded that they be allowed to meet Mr. Sawang.

On beingprevented frommarching towards the police headquarters, the TDP leaders said the government was suppressing their agitation.

Later, TDP leaders A. Rajendra Prasad andVarla Ramaiahhanded over theircomplaint to a police officer.