TDP leaders being targeted, says student leader

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 February 2021 00:23 IST

Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) State president Pranav Gopal on Wednesday alleged that TDP State president K. Atchannaidu was arrested as the ruling party was scared of its imminent defeat in the panchayat polls.

Mr. Gopal wondered what was controversial in Mr. Atchannaidu’s conversation, the audio clip of which was released by the police. “On the other hand, YSRCP leader Duvvada Srinivas, who went to Nimmada along with his men allegedly to attack the TDP leaders, has had no case booked against him,” he alleged.

He alleged that those opposing the ruling party were being implicated in false cases. He also demanded immediate arrest of those who attacked TDP leader Pattabhi Ram.