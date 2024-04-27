TDP leaders assure party will strive hard to ensure MSP for cashew nuts

April 27, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Lok Sabha candidate, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, and Palasa TDP nominee, Gowthu Sireesha, on Saturday assured that they would strive hard to ensure remunerative prices for cashew nuts and resolve the problems of representatives of cashew manufacturing units of Palasa. Palasa is the destination for cashew production in Andhra Pradesh.

While campaigning in Palasa, Mr. Rammohan Naidu said that the cashew farmers were unable to get the remunerative price for their produces, with the import of raw cashew nuts from African countries available at lower rates compared to prevailing prices in Palasa.

Ms. Sireesha alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government ignored the issue, making the farmers sell their produce at throwaway prices. She said that fixation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cashew nuts was the need of the hour.

