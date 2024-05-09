ADVERTISEMENT

TDP leader urges ECI to ensure free and fair election in Gajapathinagaram

Updated - May 09, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 07:19 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Gajapathinagaram TDP MLA candidate Kondapalli Srinivas interacting with the injured TDP activists at Bondapalli police station in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA candidate for Gajapathinagaram, Kondapalli Srinivas, on Thursday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure free and fair elections in the constituency, where YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were attacking TDP activists in certain places, including Gotlam panchayat.

Speaking to media here, he said that a group of YSRCP leaders and activists indulged in the manhandling of TDP workers who campaigned in a few villages of Bondapalli mandal. After taking the details of injured persons, he lodged a complaint in Bondapalli police station and gave a letter to the returning officer for the conduct of free and fair elections.

Mr. Srinivas said that TDP activists were told to be not provoked by such incidents since the party had faith in police personnel and election commission officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US