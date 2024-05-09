TDP leader urges ECI to ensure free and fair election in Gajapathinagaram

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA candidate for Gajapathinagaram, Kondapalli Srinivas, on Thursday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure free and fair elections in the constituency, where YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were attacking TDP activists in certain places, including Gotlam panchayat.

Speaking to media here, he said that a group of YSRCP leaders and activists indulged in the manhandling of TDP workers who campaigned in a few villages of Bondapalli mandal. After taking the details of injured persons, he lodged a complaint in Bondapalli police station and gave a letter to the returning officer for the conduct of free and fair elections.

Mr. Srinivas said that TDP activists were told to be not provoked by such incidents since the party had faith in police personnel and election commission officials.