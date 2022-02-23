TDP leader urges DGP to ‘protect’ govt. officials in A.P.

YSRCP leaders are resorting to blatant misuse of power, alleges Varla Ramaiah

Accusing the YSRCP leaders of abusing and manhandling the police and government officers in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah on Wednesday urged Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy to initiate action against the guilty leaders.

In an open letter to the DGP on Wednesday, Mr. Ramaiah stressed the need for restraining the ruling party leaders, alleging that the latter had been resorting to ‘blatant misuse of power’. “The officers have been left demotivated and frightened due to lack of any action against the culprits,” he said.

Listing out such incidents in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Ramaiah said that YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh stormed into the Krishnalanka police station in Vijayawada on February 16 and threatened the police officers there. “The furniture were damaged. The MP manhandled the police officers and forcibly released three youngsters from their custody. The youths were taken into custody on charge of causing nuisance by riding motorcycles at high speed,” said Mr. Ramaiah, adding that ‘no action has been taken against Mr. Nandigam Suresh till date’.

“On February 9, Minister Seediri Appala Raju threatened and hurled abusive words at a police circle inspector on duty during the Chief Minister’s visit to the Sarada Peetham in Visakhapatnam,” he added.