TDP leader urges Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on N.T. Rama Rao

January 18, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

Rich tributes were paid to TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao on his 27th death anniversary

K Srinivasa Rao

Former Minister Kondru Murali Mohan and TDP activists paying tributes to party founder N.T. Rama Rao, at Rajam in Vizianagaram district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kondru Murali Mohan has urged the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on the party founder and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao for his contribution to the film industry and the society.

The former Minister offered floral tributes to a portrait of N.T. Rama Rao at the TDP office at Rajam on January 18 (Wednesday) on the occasion of the latter’s 27 th death anniversary.

Addressing the party activists, Mr. Murali Mohan said that Rama Rao had brought many revolutions in administration, with the introduction of mandal revenue system, which had provided hassle-free services to people.

The welfare schemes introduced by Rama Rao such as ₹2 per kg rice, housing for all among others had ensured a decent life for lakhs for poor families.

In another programme organised in Srikakulam, MP K. Rammohan Naidu, Srikakulam MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi recalled the services of Rama Rao and the development that had taken place during his Chief Ministerial tenure.

