TDP leader urges Andhra Pradesh DGP to ensure adequate security during Yuva Galam padayatra of Lokesh

September 04, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Varla Ramaiah on September 4 (Monday) urged Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajemdranath Reddy to ensure the smooth conduct of the Yuva Galam padayatra undertaken by party national general secretary N. Lokesh by providing adequate security.

In a letter addressed to the DGP, the TDP Polit Bureau member alleged that ever since Mr. Lokesh launched the Yuva Galam, attempts had been made with the support of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders to obstruct the padayatra.

“During the padayatra in Ungutur Assembly constituency, the YSRCP henchmen and goons attacked the participants with sticks. They also hurled stones and damaged vehicles. Despite several representations to the DGP, such attacks during the padaytra are continuing unabated,” alleged Mr. Ramaiah.

The TDP leader asked what was the necessity to allow the ‘YSRCP goons’ to enter the Yuva Galam routes and why were the police silent when the TDP cadres and supporters were being thrashed. He demanded that legal action should be taken against the perpetrators.

