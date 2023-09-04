HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP leader urges Andhra Pradesh DGP to ensure adequate security during Yuva Galam padayatra of Lokesh

Attempts have been made with the support of the YSRCP leaders to obstruct the padayatra, alleges Varla Ramaiah  

September 04, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah

TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah | Photo Credit: File Photo

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Varla Ramaiah on September 4 (Monday) urged Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajemdranath Reddy to ensure the smooth conduct of the Yuva Galam padayatra undertaken by party national general secretary N. Lokesh by providing adequate security.

In a letter addressed to the DGP, the TDP Polit Bureau member alleged that ever since Mr. Lokesh launched the Yuva Galam, attempts had been made with the support of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders to obstruct the padayatra.  

“During the padayatra in Ungutur Assembly constituency, the YSRCP henchmen and goons attacked the participants with sticks. They also hurled stones and damaged vehicles. Despite several representations to the DGP, such attacks during the padaytra are continuing unabated,” alleged Mr. Ramaiah.  

The TDP leader asked what was the necessity to allow the ‘YSRCP goons’ to enter the Yuva Galam routes and why were the police silent when the TDP cadres and supporters were being thrashed. He demanded that legal action should be taken against the perpetrators. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.