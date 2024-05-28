ADVERTISEMENT

TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy booked for ‘distributing’ money to voters

Published - May 28, 2024 11:29 pm IST - NELLORE

A video showing the TDP candidate from Sarvepalli constituency purportedly distributing cash to voters at Cherlopalle village goes viral on social media

N.S.Chowdary

Case registered against TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy based on a report submitted by the Returning Officer.   | Photo Credit: File photo

The Podalakur police registered a case against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate from Sarvepalli Assembly constituency Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on the charge of distributing money to voters before the general elections.

According to the police, the case was registered under Section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act (bribery by a candidate or his agent during election) and Section 171E (commit offence of bribery) of the IPC, based on a report submitted by the Returning Officer and the investigation is on.

Meanwhile, a video showing Mr. Chandramohan Reddy and his Rajagopal Reddy purportedly distributing cash to voters at Cherlopalle village in Podalakur mandal in Sarvepalli constituency, went viral on the social media.

Sources said that the TDP leader was helping the poor residents of the village on humanitarian grounds and that the video was shot to tarnish his image.

