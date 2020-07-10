TDP leader slams State govt. on COVID-19 tests, treatment

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader K. Nagul Meera has expressed concern over “lack of proper preventive measures and response” from the State government to rescue the people of Andhra Pradesh from the increased threat of COVID-19.
Addressing a press conference on Friday, the TDP leader deplored that there was a lot of confusion among the public regarding COVID-19 tests. There was no clarity on where the tests would be conducted and treatment given if someone suffered from high fever for more than three days.
Also, the test results from private and government laboratories were not matching. A person in Vijayawada One Town tested positive at a private lab but he was denied admission in government hospital saying his sample was negative. "But that person is still suffering from fever and has difficulty in breathing," he said.
‘Food not nutritious’
Mr. Meera slammed the government for 'not ensuring supply of nutritious food for COVID-19 patients. The non-payment of bills to the contractors has led to crisis. On the other hand, the Government Doctors' Association was complaining of ill-treatment even though they were rendering genuine service regardless of the virus threat. The number of doctors needs to be increased. Instead of resolving such crucial issues, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seemed to be content with a little welfare focus and nothing else, he added.
