TDP leader Sidda Raghava Rao joins YSRCP

In a major setback to the Telugu Desam Party, former Minister and party senior leader Sidda Raghava Rao joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister welcomed Mr. Raghava Rao into the party by offering him the party scarf. Ministers Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Adimulapu Suresh and Vellampalli Srinivas were present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Raghava Rao thanked Mr. Jagan for taking him into the party fold and said the welfare schemes being implemented by the Chief Minister in the last one year were very useful to poor and middle class families.

“Everyone is looking at the welfare schemes being implemented in the State and we look forward for more such schemes in upcoming days,” he said.

Earlier , a TDP strongman from Prakasam district, Karanam Balaram, joined the YSR Congress Party, leaving the opposition party in tatters in the district.