TDP leader shot at in Palnadu; 4 arrested

February 02, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - NARASARAOPET

Telugu Desam Party mandal president of Rompicherla in Narasaraopet Assembly Constituency of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh was seriously injured when he was shot at by three persons on Wednesday night. He has been admitted to a private hospital and is said to be out of danger.

According to the police, the accused opened two rounds of fire with a country-made pistol, when Venna Balakoti Reddy was sleeping at his house in Alavala village in Rompicherla mandal, around 11 p.m. Balakoti Reddy had also served as MPP of the mandal during the TDP regime.

Superintendent of Police Ravi Shankar Reddy said the police on Thursday arrested Pammi Venkateswara Reddy and Pujala Ramudu of Alavala village, Vantipuli Venkateswarlu of Nudurupadu village, and Puli Anjireddy of Dondapadu village in Narasaraopet mandal in connection with the incident. They also seized a pistol.

The SP claimed that the attack was allegedly planned and orchestrated by Venkateswara Reddy, while Anjireddy helped hem in procuring the weapon, reportedly from Rajasthan. The accused were booked under Section 307 of the Cr. P.C.

Mr. Ravi Shankar said that it was the second attempt by Venkateswara Reddy on Balakoti Reddy. In 2022, the accused tried to stab him, but Balakoti Reddy had a narrow escape.

The SP said that the police suspect family disputes or the attack. Both the accused and the victim are relatives and are workers of the TDP, and became rivals for for political power and domination in the village. Since the accused felt that there would be no growth for him if Balakoti Reddy continued dominating in the village, he allegedly attacked the latter, the police claimed.

The SP said Balakoti Reddy was undergoing treatment and was out of danger. Investigation is on, he said.