TDP leader Pattabhi Ram and 10 others booked for murder bid against Gannavaram inspector

February 21, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party spokesperson K. Pattabhi Ram and party’s BC leader Donthu Chinna and nine others were booked by the Gannavaram police for alleged murder attempt against Gannavaram circle inspector of police Pogiri Kanaka Rao and other charges.

Mr. Kanaka Rao received a head injury in the attack allegedly incited by Mr. Pattabhi on Monday. He is being treated at a hospital.

According to the First Information Report, along with prime accused Mr. Pattabhi Ram and Mr. Chinna, Jasthi Venkateswara Rao, Seshu Aadhi, Ram Kiran Atluri, Vamsi Krishna Lavu, Sandeep Chowdary Challagulla, Devendar Guravindhagunta, Sandeep Koneru, Rajukanna Karthik and Veeranki Venkata Murthi have been named accused based on the complaint lodged by Mr. Kanaka Rao. Gannavaram DSP Kaile Vijaya Paul registered the case and took up investigation.

They were booked under Sections 143, 147, 333, 342, 353 and 307 read with section 149 of the IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for unlawful assembly, rioting, assault and attempt to murder.

The police came under attack when they tried to restrain TDP leaders who were heading towards the national highway on Monday.

“Mr. Pattabhi started abusing the police who were trying to prevent them from entering the road. He treated the complainant without reverence and abused him in the name of caste. Further, he instigated his followers to kill the complainant. The accused pelted stones against the complainant to kill him. He sustained a severe injury on his fore,” the FIR stated based on the complaint by Mr. Kanaka Rao.

Bode Prasad too booked

In a separate case, Mr. Pattabhi and 16 others were booked under the charges of attempt to murder, causing hurt and unlawful assembly under IPC Sections 307 read with 149, 323, 143 and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on the complained lodged by Seemaiah Gonnuru.

Also, former MLA and TDP leader Bode Prasad and 11 others were booked in a separate case based on the complaint lodged by Gannavaram sub-inspector G. Ramesh Babu.

Mr. Ramesh Babu complained that Mr. Bode Prasad along with other TDP men pushed him aside and obstructed him from discharging his duties, while the latter gathered unlawfully and marched on the national highway.

Vamsi’s followers booked

Meanwhile, two YSRCP activists and followers of Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Rama Krishna Yethendra and Olupalli Mohana Ranga, were booked for alleged rioting, trespassing into the house of TDP BC leader Donthu Chinna and insulting the modesty of his wife Rani Donthu.

Based on the complaint lodged by Ms. Rani Donthu, the accused were booked under Sections 143, 147, 448, 506 and 509 of IPC.

In her complaint, Ms. Rani stated that Rama Krishna and Mohana Ranga and 30 others trespassed into their house with rods and sticks in their hands. They inquired about her husband and threatened and abused her verbally before warning her that her husband would be killed, as per the FIR.

Suo motu case

Meanwhile, Krishna SP P. Joshua said that a suo motu case had been booked against persons who vandalised TDP’s Gannavaram constituency office and investigation was on.

Mr. Pattabhi and other TDP leaders have been reportedly taken into custody by the police but their whereabouts are not revealed.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Joshua said that the police were going through the footage to identify the attackers and strict action would be taken against them.

He said no permission was given to the ‘Chalo Gannavaram’ programme called by the TDP leaders. Section 144 of Cr.P.C. and Section 30 of the Police Act are in force in all areas under the Gannavaram police station limits. He said no meetings or rallies would be allowed without prior permission from the police.

He said police check-posts and pickets were arranged at all necessary areas and sought the cooperation of political parties.

On Monday, TDP’s office in Gannavaram was vandalised allegedly by YSRCP activists and followers of local MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi. Two cars were torched by the attackers. YSRCP leaders alleged that TDP had first attacked them and the police.

Mr. Vamsi’s comments on former CM and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and counter by TDP leaders K. Pattabhi Ram led to a clash between the two parties.