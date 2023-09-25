ADVERTISEMENT

TDP leader Paritala Sunitha launches ‘fast-unto-death’ protest in Anantapur against arrest of Chandrababu Naidu

September 25, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The YSRCP government will be held responsible if something bad happens to the TDP national president in jail, says the former Minister

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Former Minister Paritala Sunitha and TDP leaders at her hunger strike camp at Papampeta village in Raptadu Assembly constituency of Anantapur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Paritala Sunitha on September 25 (Monday) launched a ‘fast-unto-death’ protest at Papampeta village in Raptadu Assembly constituency against the arrest of party’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam case.

The former Minister reached the hunger strike camp in the morning and announced that she would continue her ‘fast-unto-death’ protest until the release of Mr. Naidu from the Rajahmundry Central Prison.

“I am ready to sacrifice my life to ensure justice for our leader (Mr. Naidu) who was arrested illegally,” she said and appealed to the party cadres and the people to fight the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s “atrocities to stifle of voice of the Opposition”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing concern over the safety of Mr. Naidu in the Rajahmundry Central Prison, Ms. Sunitha said that the YSRCP government would be held responsible if something bad happened to the TDP chief in jail.

JSP, Left parties extend solidarity

The leaders of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Left parties also visited the hunger strike camp and extended solidarity to the former Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US