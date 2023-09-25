TDP leader Paritala Sunitha launches ‘fast-unto-death’ protest in Anantapur against arrest of Chandrababu Naidu

September 25, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Paritala Sunitha on September 25 (Monday) launched a ‘fast-unto-death’ protest at Papampeta village in Raptadu Assembly constituency against the arrest of party’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam case.

The former Minister reached the hunger strike camp in the morning and announced that she would continue her ‘fast-unto-death’ protest until the release of Mr. Naidu from the Rajahmundry Central Prison.

“I am ready to sacrifice my life to ensure justice for our leader (Mr. Naidu) who was arrested illegally,” she said and appealed to the party cadres and the people to fight the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s “atrocities to stifle of voice of the Opposition”.

Expressing concern over the safety of Mr. Naidu in the Rajahmundry Central Prison, Ms. Sunitha said that the YSRCP government would be held responsible if something bad happened to the TDP chief in jail.

JSP, Left parties extend solidarity

The leaders of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Left parties also visited the hunger strike camp and extended solidarity to the former Minister.

