HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

TDP leader Paritala Sunitha launches ‘fast-unto-death’ protest in Anantapur against arrest of Chandrababu Naidu

The YSRCP government will be held responsible if something bad happens to the TDP national president in jail, says the former Minister

September 25, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Former Minister Paritala Sunitha and TDP leaders at her hunger strike camp at Papampeta village in Raptadu Assembly constituency of Anantapur district on Monday.

Former Minister Paritala Sunitha and TDP leaders at her hunger strike camp at Papampeta village in Raptadu Assembly constituency of Anantapur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Paritala Sunitha on September 25 (Monday) launched a ‘fast-unto-death’ protest at Papampeta village in Raptadu Assembly constituency against the arrest of party’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam case.

The former Minister reached the hunger strike camp in the morning and announced that she would continue her ‘fast-unto-death’ protest until the release of Mr. Naidu from the Rajahmundry Central Prison.

“I am ready to sacrifice my life to ensure justice for our leader (Mr. Naidu) who was arrested illegally,” she said and appealed to the party cadres and the people to fight the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s “atrocities to stifle of voice of the Opposition”.

Expressing concern over the safety of Mr. Naidu in the Rajahmundry Central Prison, Ms. Sunitha said that the YSRCP government would be held responsible if something bad happened to the TDP chief in jail.

JSP, Left parties extend solidarity

The leaders of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Left parties also visited the hunger strike camp and extended solidarity to the former Minister.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.