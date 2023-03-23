ADVERTISEMENT

TDP leader P. Anuradha’s MLC victory a serious setback to YSRCP, says TDP

March 23, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - NELLORE

Andhra Pradesh will witness an exodus of YSRCP MLAs from the party ahead of the 2024 polls, say TDP leaders

S Murali
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State unit official spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy termed the victory of MLC candidate Panchumarthi Anuradha to the Legislative Council in the MLA quota election and the clean sweep in the Graduates’ constituency as a serious setback to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The stunning victory of the former Vijayawada Mayor as MLC, even as the TDP was short of four votes for the 23 votes required to win the election after four of its MLAs switched loyalties to the YSRCP, was an indication of the pent-up frustration among the YSRCP MLAS, he said.

Ruling party MLAs are upset with the style of functioning of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and they would come out of the party in a big way ahead of the next Assembly elections, he opined.

It may be noted that two YSRCP MLAs from Nellore district — Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy — who had raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership, had declared that they would vote in the MLC elections as per their conscience after the TDP exhorted MLAs cutting across party lines to vote so.

