TDP leader opposes construction of houses in R5 zone of Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh

July 24, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar has questioned that how can the YSRCP government proceed with the construction of houses in the R5 zone in Amaravati when the matter is pending in the courts and that whether it does not amount to cheating the beneficiaries.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is in a hurry to get the houses built as part of his vote-bank politics. He had promised in the run-up to the elections to have 30 lakh houses constructed for the poor. But his government has miserably failed in keeping that promise as not even 7 lakh houses have been built so far in over four years,” Mr. Narendra Kumar told the media on July 24 (Monday).

He alleged that the allotment of residential plots measuring just a cent each on the land meant for development of the capital city had dubious intentions behind it.

Describing the Andhra Pradesh High Court verdict that lands given under the pooling scheme ought to be used only for the predetermined purposes as ‘unfortunate’ , he said the issue should be taken seriously by the court, adding that the whole episode was smacked of vindictive politics to which the common people were falling prey.

Data privacy

Meanwhile, TDP spokesman N. Vijay Kumar alleged that the people’s personal data being collected by the village and ward volunteers was reaching some private companies and the I-PAC. “It is a conspiracy that should be inquired at the highest level. The data is being used to remove the names of people supporting the opposition parties from the electoral rolls,” he alleged.