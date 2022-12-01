TDP leader Naidu stages dharna as police deny him permission to visit Polavaram project site citing threat from Naxalites

December 01, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated December 02, 2022 05:35 pm IST - POLAVARAM (ELURU)

Telugu Desam party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday staged a dharna on the road leading to the Polavaram irrigation project, at Polavaram village in Eluru district after the police reportedly denied him permission to visit the site as he faced a threat from Naxalites.

Mr. Naidu planned to visit the project to have a glimpse of the ongoing works at the site as part of the party’s campaign, titled ‘Idhem Kharma Mana Rastraniki’, which was aimed at exposing the failures of the YSRCP government in the State.

Mr. Naidu’s convoy was stopped on the road leading to the project site. Finding fault with the police, the Leader of the Opposition staged a dharna on the road.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr. Naidu said, “The police have not allowed me to visit the Polavaram irrigation project site saying that they perceive a threat from the Naxals.”

“I have sought a written reply from the police stating the reasons for not allowing me to the project site. I am prepared to continue the dharna until I receive a written reply from the police,” Mr. Naidu said.

“I had visited the project site 28 times during my tenure as Chief Minister. Why are the police citing the threat from Naxals as the reason? I have requested the police to suggest a suitable time, preferably on Friday, to visit the project site. I have not received any response,” he said.

Claiming that he had expedited the construction of the project during his term, Mr. Naidu said, “The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government has changed the deadline of the commissioning of the project thrice. And now the government says that it has no deadline for its commissioning. The project has lost direction due to the change in the construction agency in the name of reverse tenders,” said Mr. Naidu.

He alleged that the State government ignored the Polavaram Project Authority and the Central government while proceeding with the construction activity.

Mr. Naidu and other TDP leaders were continuing their protest when reports last came in.