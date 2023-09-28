TDP leader Lokesh puts on hold resumption of Yuva Galam padayatra

September 28, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has postponed the resumption of his Yuva Galam padayatra proposed from September 29.

Mr. Lokesh, who is now staying put in New Delhi, is said to have taken the decision to enable him to deal with the situation arising from the hearing of the SLP filed in the Supreme Court by his father and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu against the High Court’s dismissal of his quash petition in the skill development scam case, and the likely fallout of the cases faced by himself.

Mr. Lokesh had suspended his padayatra at Razole, where he was camping the night before Mr. Naidu’s arrest at Nandyal on September 9.

He is keen on resuming it on Friday, with the main focus on the arrest of his father, but has put it on hold as Mr. Naidu’s SLP is likely to come up for hearing in the apex court on October 3.

Moreover, Mr. Lokesh is facing an imminent arrest in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment case after being added in it by the CID as A-14.

Mr. Lokesh had left for the national capital about two weeks ago. He met President Droupadi Murmu recently. He is in constant touch with senior advocates who are fighting the cases faced by his father, and is forced to stay back to meet any contingency.

