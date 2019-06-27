Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader Lanka Dinakar joins BJP

Following footsteps of four MPs who switched loyalties to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar joined the BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Bhartiya Janata Party working president J.P. Nadda welcomed him into the party fold by offering him a party scarf. Mr. Dinakar was highly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was official spokesperson,. It is learnt that he sent a letter to TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu about his decision.

It is also learnt that two or three TDP MLAs, including Anagani Satya Prasad, were in touch with senior BJP leaders in New Delhi and that MP Garikapati Rammohan who switched over to BJP recently took them to the BJP office. Mr. Satya Prasad got elected from Repalle Assembly constituency twice.

