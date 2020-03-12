Senior TDP leader Karanam Balaram all set to join YSRCP today

Here is another setback for the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Senior TDP leader Karanam Balarama Krishnamurthy has decided to quit the TDP to join the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday.

Mr. Karanam is also a close associate of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Better service to his constituency

One of the three TDP MLAs to withstand the onslaught of the YSRCP in the last Assembly elections, the veteran leader was of the view that he could serve his Chirala Assembly constituency better by joining the ruling party, sources close to the MLA said.

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, who played a crucial role in roping in Mr. Karanam into the party is expected to accompany him when the latter calls on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy later in the day, YSRCP sources said.