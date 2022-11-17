  1. EPaper
TDP leader injured as man clad in Bhavani deeksha robes attacks him with knife in Tuni town in Andhra Pradesh

The accused sought donation of rice and made an attempt on the life of former mandal parishad president Seshagiri Rao

November 17, 2022 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TUNI (KAKINADA)

T. Appala Naidu

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) mandal parishad president P. Seshagiri Rao was attacked by a man with a knife at his residence in Tuni town in Kakinada district on Thursday.

The accused, clad in Bhavani deeksha robes, sought donation of rice from the TDP leader and made an attempt on his life.

In the CC camera footage reportedly released by the police and the victim’s family, the accused was seen attacking Mr. Seshagiri Rao with a knife while accepting the donation. The knife used in the attack was hidden inside his clothes. Later, the accused left on a two-wheeler.

“Mr. Seshagiri Rao sustained injuries on his hands. He was admitted to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada. He is out of danger,” Peddapuram DSP S. Murali Mohan said.

“The CLUES and other teams have launched a manhunt for the accused. The police have registered a case, and investigation is on,” Mr. Murali Mohan added.

