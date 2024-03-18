GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP leader in Visakhapatnam joins YSRCP

March 18, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam senior TDP leader Gampala Venkata Ramachandra Rao and his wife Sandhya Rani joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Camp Office at Tadepalli near here on March 18 (Monday).

Mr. Ramachandra Rao, who hails from Vada Balija community, worked as TDP in-charge for Visakhapatnam South and East constituencies.

He also earlier officiated as the APCC joint secretary and OBC wing working president besides working as the Visakhapatnam Port Trust Director and Censor Board member.  

Social activist Kancharla Achyuta Rao of Visakhapatnam, who had been active in the former Praja Rajyam Party, also joined the YSRCP in the presence of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy and Vizag Smart City Corporation former chairman G. Venkateswara Rao were present.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / state politics

