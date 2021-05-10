Andhra PradeshSRIKAKULAM 10 May 2021 22:36 IST
Comments
TDP leader Gumma Nagaraju dead
Updated: 10 May 2021 22:36 IST
AP Brahmin Corporation former member and TDP leader Gumma Nagaraju died due to ill health in Srikakulam on Monday. He was 65.
Nagaraju had been with the Telugu Desam Party for the last thirty years.
Several TDP leaders, including former Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Boina Govinda Rajulu, Madarapu Venkatesh, expressed shock over his sudden death. They recalled his contribution to the party and services to poor Brahmin families.
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...