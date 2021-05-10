TDP leader Gumma Nagaraju dead

SRIKAKULAM

10 May 2021 22:36 IST

AP Brahmin Corporation former member and TDP leader Gumma Nagaraju died due to ill health in Srikakulam on Monday. He was 65.

Nagaraju had been with the Telugu Desam Party for the last thirty years.

Several TDP leaders, including former Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Boina Govinda Rajulu, Madarapu Venkatesh, expressed shock over his sudden death. They recalled his contribution to the party and services to poor Brahmin families.

