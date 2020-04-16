Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader goes on fast seeking ex gratia for poor

Senior Telugu Desam Party leader and former Nellore Urban Development Authority chairman Kottamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy staged a fast here on Thursday demanding an ex gratia of ₹5,000 to each poor person to sustain themselves during the lockdown.

“The State Government should provide essential commodities free of cost to all those living in the containment zones, and should also allow 200 units of free electricity per month and three cooking gas cylinders for three months,” Mr. Reddy said.

He said that it was unfortunate that the ruling party was keen on holding local body elections at a time when the people were facing severe hardships in the wake of imposition of lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 11:06:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tdp-leader-goes-on-fast-seeking-ex-gratia-for-poor/article31359917.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY