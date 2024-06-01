GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

TDP leader flays YSRCP for taking legal recourse on postal ballots

Published - June 01, 2024 06:47 pm IST - PILER (Annamayya Dist)

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, TDP national general secretary

Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, TDP national general secretary | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, TDP national general secretary and MLA candidate from Piler of Annamayya district, on Saturday, June 1, expressed his disapproval of YSRCP leaders filing a petition in the High Court over the validity of postal ballots. He added that the YSRCP resorted to this step because it feared electoral defeat.

During a media interaction at his residence in Kalikiri Nagiripalli near Piler, Mr. Reddy accused the YSRCP leaders of resorting to manipulation in postal ballot polling. He claimed that government employees and election duty personnel had voluntarily supported the candidates of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and cast their votes through postal ballots.

Kishore Kumar Reddy expressed confidence in the NDA’s electoral success with over 150 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly under the leadership of N. Chandrababu Naidu and the subsequent formation of the government.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.