TDP leader flays YSRCP for taking legal recourse on postal ballots

Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, TDP national general secretary and MLA candidate from Piler of Annamayya district, on Saturday, June 1, expressed his disapproval of YSRCP leaders filing a petition in the High Court over the validity of postal ballots. He added that the YSRCP resorted to this step because it feared electoral defeat.

During a media interaction at his residence in Kalikiri Nagiripalli near Piler, Mr. Reddy accused the YSRCP leaders of resorting to manipulation in postal ballot polling. He claimed that government employees and election duty personnel had voluntarily supported the candidates of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and cast their votes through postal ballots.

Kishore Kumar Reddy expressed confidence in the NDA’s electoral success with over 150 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly under the leadership of N. Chandrababu Naidu and the subsequent formation of the government.