TDP leader faults police officer attending birthday bash of ‘accused’ in criminal cases

Flex banner put up on the occasion has photographs of the SP, the DSP and other officers, alleges Payyavula Keshav

Flex banner put up on the occasion has photographs of the SP, the DSP and other officers, alleges Payyavula Keshav

Telugu Desam Party’s Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav has objected to certain police officers stooping so low as to allow their photographs displayed on the fex banner wishing a YSRCP leader’s son, an “accused in four criminal cases,” on his birthday.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Keshav, who is also Public Accounts Committee Chairman, alleged that a few officers, for the sake of favourable postings and decisions from the ruling party, were resorting to such acts, and wondered whether Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli had allowed his photograph, along with that of DSP Narasingappa and other officers, be displayed on the flex banner wishing Pranay Reddy, son of YSRCP leader Y. Visweswara Reddy, on his birthday.

Showing an advertisement in a vernacular daily given by an accused in a criminal case with the photographs of Mr. Fakkeerappa Kaginelli and Mr. Narasingappa, the TDP leader urged the SP to clarify if he had given permission to the political leaders to use his photograph and that of his officers, and initiate action if he did not.

Mr. Narasingappa, who attended the birthday function, was also felicitated by Mr. Visweswara Reddy, against whom the DSP, as an investigating officer, had filed a criminal case with regard to the torching of a Reliance outlet about 20 years ago, Mr. Keshav said. “The DSP seemed to have forgotten the matter after the government withdrew the case,” Mr. Keshav said.

The flex banner was displayed for eight days next to the Uravakonda Town Police Station, and none of the police personnel objected to it, he alleged.

Another banner was put up on a cricket tournament organised by Mr. Pranay Reddy, for which the SP was invited as chief guest, the TDP leader said. The SP, however, refrained from attending the programme after the issue went viral on social media platforms.