TDP leader Dokka joins YSRCP

Dokka Manikya Varaprasada Rao

GUNTUR

09 March 2020 18:20 IST

He writes to people explaining reasons

Telugu Desam leader Dokka Manikya Vara Prasada Rao met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and joined the YSR Congress Party on Monday. Minister for Higher Education A. Suresh, MLAs Meruga Nagarjuna and Ambati Rambabu were present.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Vara Prasada Rao in an open letter addressed to the people explained the reasons for taking the decision.

“In my entire political career, I have a single minded intention of serving the people and the political party is just a platform for it. I have my own reasons to quit the TDP. Just days before election notification in 2019, I was asked to contest from Prathipadu when I sought to contest from Tadikonda. I lost by a narrow margin, but the TDP had never sought to address my concerns. Before the beginning of Council sessions, I tendered my resignation sensing that the sessions could become controversial. I believe that the Council has an advisory role and complements the Assembly,” he said.

A Minister in the Kiran Kumar Reddy government, Mr. Vara Prasada Rao won from Tadkikonda (SC) Assembly constituency for two successive terms in the elections held in 2004 and 2009. After bifurcation of the State, he chose not to contest the elections and a year later, joined the Telugu Desam Party and was given the MLC ticket in 2017. He was the Chief Whip in the Legislative Council and won laurels for airing his views on many issues relating to the weaker sections.